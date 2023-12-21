The General Administration of Customs China on December 15 announced the requirements for phytosanitary measures for watermelon imported from Vietnam.

Accordingly, the fresh fruit meeting those standards will be exported to this market through designated border gates, as agreed upon by the Chinese customs agency and the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The fresh watermelon permitted to enter the Chinese market must come from the cultivation and processing establishments registering with the Vietnamese ministry. Meanwhile, the General Administration of Customs China will verify the list of businesses provided by Vietnamese authorities, and regularly update the list on its website.

Chinese statistics show that, considerable room remains for agricultural cooperation between the two countries, whose trade in farm produce has been growing continuously.

During the first 11 months of 2023, China imported nearly 6.3 billion USD worth of Vietnam’s agricultural products, up over 20% year on year./.

VNA