World Vietnam attends second Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo Major General Bui Trung Dung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard, is joining coast guard leaders from 57 countries and eight international organisations at the 2nd Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo on November 20-21.

World WB hails Cambodia’s economic growth Cambodia has succeeded in implementing an effective FDI-led development strategy, achieving 7 percent in GDP growth rates accompanied by rapidly falling poverty rate, according to the World Bank (WB).

World Indonesia speeds up refinery projects Indonesia is striving to complete six refinery projects worth 60 billion USD of PT Pertamina in the next two years.

World Office of Permanent Court of Arbitration launched in Singapore The Singapore Office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) was officially launched at Maxwell Chambers Suites building on November 19, said Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong.