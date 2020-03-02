China prioritises supplying raw garment materials to Cambodia
An official of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce has revealed that China may prioritise fulfilling Cambodia’s immediate demand for raw materials to enable local factories to continue operating, Khmer Times reported.
Thousands of jobs are at risk and factories announced suspension in Cambodia because of a lack of raw materials caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).
Officials have estimated that up to 30,000 Cambodian garment workers may face job losses if the supply situation doesn’t improve rapidly this month.
The Chinese official said China is ramping up day-and-night production in all sectors and will do its best to supply the raw materials Cambodia needs to avoid job losses and factory suspension.
On February 26, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged Chinese Ambassador Wang Wentian to look into the possibility of exporting raw materials by air and sea to the Southeast Asian country in order to prevent job losses resulting from a suspension in the operation of garment factories.
The Garment Manufacturer’s Association of Cambodia said last month that more than 60 percent of raw materials used in garment and textile factories are imported from China, with many suppliers temporarily halting production and affecting factories in the country.
According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, about 7,000 workers will face lay-offs if the delivery does not resume. If the shortage drags on, about 90,000 workers will be suspended at the end of March./.