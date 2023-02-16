Travel Da Lat plans to open casinos, new night markets at tourist destinations Da Lat resort city has proposed the authorities of Lam Dong province allow it to open food markets, new night markets, and casinos in the Valley of Love and other tourist destinations as part of its night-time economy development project.

Travel Photo tour a 'fertile land' for numerous travel agents Blessed with poetic and beautiful landscapes, and all kinds of terrains stretching from the north to the south, Vietnam has all favourable factors for a strong development of photo tour which connects the passion for both travel and photography

Travel Quang Ninh islands proposed to open to tourists Five islands in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh’s Bai Tu Long Bay have been proposed to open to tourists.

Travel Bus ride for spring tours of attractions on Hanoi’s outskirts Travelling by bus is a pretty good choice for exploring Hanoi thanks to its very affordable fares that are ranging from 8,000 VND (0.34 USD) to 20,000 VND (0.85 USD) each ride.