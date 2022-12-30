Business Strong growth recorded in tra fish exports to ASEAN markets A surge of 87% was seen in tra fish exports to ASEAN markets in the first 11 months of this year to 183 million USD, accounting for about 8% of total export revenue of the product in the period.

Business Dak Lak records highest-ever coffee export volume The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak – Vietnam’s capital of coffee – pocketed 798 million USD in coffee exports in 2022, accounting for 53.2% of the locality’s total export turnover.

Business Vietnam Airlines increases flight frequency for year-end travel rush National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will offer an additional 500 flights or 90,000 seats on several domestic routes to serve travel demand for the upcoming Tet holiday.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,612 VND/USD on December 30, down 5 VND from the previous day.