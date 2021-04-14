China seeks to promote Lancang-Mekong Cooperation
China will work with Mekong countries to continue to promote the development of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) towards creating a new model of regional cooperation, and building a new highland of development and prosperity, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted as saying on April 13 by Xinhua News Agency.
Xinhua News Agency also quoted the Chinese official as saying that the LMC mechanism had brought tangible benefits to the people of all LMC countries.
The six LMC countries absorbed resources from all sides, focused on pragmatic cooperation and reached fruitful results. They also did a lot to benefit the people and carried out regional governance and maintained peace and stability of the region.
Wang said that China is speeding up efforts to foster a new development paradigm, and the LMC is facing new opportunities.
The six LMC countries should adhere to the spirit of partnership to jointly seek ways for development; adhere to interconnection to build an engine for development; adhere to innovation to foster momentum for development; and put people's livelihood first to consolidate the foundation for development, he said.
Xinhua also quoted Myo Thant Pe, Myanmar Ambassador to China, as saying that all countries would continue to cooperate closely with China, push forward mechanism construction and deepen pragmatic cooperation to better benefit all the people./.