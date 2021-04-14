World Indonesia targets attracting 34.8 bln USD in energy, mining The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has set the goal of attracting 34.8 billion USD in energy, oil and gas, and mining this year to propel economic growth and create jobs.

World Singapore’s economy grows 0.2 percent in Q1 The Singaporean economy grew 0.2 percent in the first quarter of this year, a positive signal compared to a 2.4 percent contraction in the fourth quarter of 2020.

ASEAN Use of hydrogen touted as a solution to carbon neutrality for ASEAN The Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) on April 13 held a press conference to reveal outcomes of a study on hydrogen as an important part of carbon neutrality for ASEAN.

World Ukrainian media spotlight Vietnam’s economic reform, new leadership Vietnam’s successful economic reform and completion of key leadership positions have been on the radar of several major newspapers in Ukraine over the past week.