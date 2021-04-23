China speaks highly of upcoming ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken highly of the importance of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which is slated for April 24.
During his phone talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, the Chinese official voiced his hope that the meeting will contribute to relieving tensions and promoting political reconciliation in Myanmar, and demonstrate ASEAN’S constructive role.
The meeting was advocated by host Indonesia and its Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in the past few weeks, with support from many ASEAN members.
ASEAN comprises 10 member countries. Myanmar joined the association in 1997.
The country fell into a political crisis after the military arrested many government leaders and senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) in early February./.