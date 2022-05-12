China Talk 19 spotlights US-China competition in Southeast Asia
The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Vietnam jointly held the 19th edition of the China Talk series, themed “US and China competition in Southeast Asia”, via video teleconference on May 11.
The hybrid event was co-chaired by DAV Vice President Dr. Nguyen Hung Son and KAS Vietnam Resident Representative Florian Constantin Feyerabend. It brought together more than 150 participants on the ground and online.
In his opening remarks, Dr. Nguyen Hung Son welcomed the world leading sinologist Prof. David Shambaugh who joined the event as the main speaker, stressing that Vietnam has been actively seeking for better cooperation with sinologists all over the world to have deeper and more comprehensive studies on China.
Prof. David Shambaugh is an internationally recognised authority and award-winning author on contemporary China and the international relations of Asia. He is the Gaston Sigur Professor of Asian Studies, Political Science & International Affairs, and the founding Director of the China Policy Program in the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.
Echoing Son’s view, Feverabend emphasised the timeliness of this year’s event as it took place two days prior to the official launch of the ASEAN-US Special Summit in Washington D.C to be hosted by US President Joe Biden and attended by leaders from the 10 ASEAN member states.
During his one-hour lecture, Prof. David Shambaugh analysed the changing dynamics of US-China relations in Southeast Asia. Outlining the geopolitical and geostrategic significance of Southeast Asia in US and China policy, he shared perspectives and views on the competition between the two powers and the approaches of Southeast Asian countries.
According to Prof. Shambaugh, competition between major powers will continue to linger in the region; however, the level of the rivalry will be contained to competitive coexistence.
China Talk is a long-term cooperation project between the DAV and KAS Vietnam, held every two years. It helps expand the network of diplomats, sinologists and academics interested in Chinese studies both at home and overseas./.