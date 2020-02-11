China thanks Vietnam for aid in coronavirus fight
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Beijing (VNA) – The Chinese Foreign Ministry has extended heartfelt thanks to Vietnam and other countries for providing support for China to fight the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.
Speaking at a regular press conference in Beijing on February 10, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang expressed gratitude to countries, including Vietnam, Russia and those in Africa, for their firm support to China in combating the disease.
He confirmed that medical gloves, masks and protective outfits donated by the Vietnamese government have arrived in Hubei province’s Wuhan city, the outbreak’s epicentre.
“Our heartfelt thanks go to all those who provided us with sincere support and help,” he said.
A day earlier, Vietnam had sent medical supplies and equipment worth 500,000 USD to China on a Vietnam Airlines plane.
On this occasion, the Vietnam Red Cross Society donated medical supplies worth 100,000 USD to China./.