China to resume 15-day visa-free entry for Singapore, Brunei citizens
China will resume 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei from July 26, more than three years after the visas were suspended to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hanoi (VNA) - China will resume 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei from July 26, more than three years after the visas were suspended to stop the spread of COVID-19.
According to notices of the Chinese embassies in the two Southeast Asian nations, visa-free entry to China will be available for citizens of Singapore and Brunei with ordinary passports traveling for business, sightseeing, visiting relatives and friends, and in transit.
Under its "No COVID" policy, China had imposed strict travel restrictions on international visitors starting March 28, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It lifted many of its zero-COVID measures in December last year but only began issuing tourist visas again in March 2023.
China has also been seeking visa-free travel for its citizens to Singapore./.