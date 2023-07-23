World Thailand reveals plan to raise tourism revenue The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed a plan to boost its revenue from foreign tourists and the “Thais Travelling in Thailand” campaign.

World Indonesia seeks to join OECD The Indonesian Government is actively pursuing membership in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as part of its ambition to become a high-income country, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.