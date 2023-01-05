Business Reference exchange rate remains unchanged The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,603 VND/USD on January 5, unchanged from the previous day.

Videos Good start for HCM City's tourism sector With roughly 35,000 foreign arrivals and 1.6 million vacationers during the recent 3-day New Year holiday, Ho Chi Minh City tourism sector hopes to attract more visitors to the locality during the New Year 2023.

Business Binh Duong Portal's Korean, Chinese, Japanese versions launched The People's Committee of Binh Duong province on January 4 held a ceremony to launch Korean, Chinese and Japanese-language versions of the Binh Duong Portal.

Business Hanoi eyes 950 firms in support industries this year Hanoi has set a target to have about 950 enterprises operating in the field of supporting industries this year, an increase of approximately 20 compared to 2022.