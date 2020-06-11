World Cambodia, China might sign FTA by 2020’s end The third round of negotiations between Cambodia and China for a free trade agreement has solved all remaining text issues and approved in principal the market access on goods and services, according to the Khmer Times.

World UK eyes CPTPP membership, ASEAN dialogue partner The UK hopes to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss has affirmed.

World Cambodia, RoK move closer to signing FTA The Republic of Korea said on June 11 that it has made further progress in fleshing out details for the planned free trade agreement (FTA) with Cambodia, as Seoul seeks to broaden economic ties with Southeast Asian nations and diversify its export portfolio.

ASEAN ASEAN, Indian youths boost cooperation amid pandemic The third India – ASEAN youth dialogue took place online on June 8 – 10, revolving around the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.