China willing to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN: Chinese commerce ministry
China is willing to further strengthen trade, investment and economic cooperation with ASEAN countries, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.
Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce Gao Feng (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Addressing a press conference on June 11, spokesperson for the ministry Gao Feng said China intends to work with ASEAN countries to make full use of the relevant regional free trade arrangements and support two-way trade and investment between firms.
China's trade with ASEAN countries saw steady growth in the first five months of this year, showing the potential and resilience of bilateral trade, Gao noted.
During the January-May period, ASEAN was China's largest trading partner with trade up by 4.2 percent year on year to 1.7 trillion CNY (about 241 billion USD), accounting for 14.7 percent of China's total foreign trade, customs data showed./.