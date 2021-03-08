World Vietnam highlights attainments in children, PWDs’ rights promotion The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) convened the second week of its 46th regular session from March 1 to 5, with debates on promoting civil and political rights along with economic, cultural, and social rights, including the rights of the child and of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

World Singapore supports ASEAN’s efforts in improving Rakhine situation Singapore strongly supports efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to improve the situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, and is willing to send more aids to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has stated.

World COVID-19: Brunei to enter “new normal” period Brunei has announced further lifting of social distancing measures and implementation of new normal for major social activities, including mass gathering, starting from March 8.

World Thailand bans rallies, public gatherings to prevent COVID-19 spread The Ratchakitcha, or Government Gazette website, of Thailand on March 6 published an order prohibiting rallies or public gatherings that could risk spreading Covid-19 in provinces at high risk.