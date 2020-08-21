China willing to work with ASEAN to promote regional, global peace
China is willing to join hands with Singapore and other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity, a Chinese official has said.
Yang Jiechi, Politburo member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) (L) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (Photo: The Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore)
Chinese news agency Xinhua quoted Yang Jiechi, a Politburo member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as saying at a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on August 20 in Singapore that his country is ready to work with Singapore and other ASEAN member nations to deepen strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation to safeguard economic globalization and fairness and justice in the international arena.
Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, stressed that China stands ready to work with Singapore to strengthen what they have achieved in the fight against the COVID-19, further promote the high-quality joint development of the Belt and Road and build the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.
Lee, for his part, emphasised that the COVID-19 pandemic requires more than ever that countries work together and communicate with each other rationally.
The Singaporean leader added that his country will make good use of the existing bilateral cooperation mechanism with China to push forward the ASEAN-China relationship and jointly spur the regional and global economic recovery.
Yang Jiechi was on a two-day visit to Singapore from August 19, during which he also met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, according to Xinhua./.