A corner of Bangkok (Photo: VNA)

Three consortiums with Chinese partners have offered the lowest bids for three contracts to construct an expressway linking Rama III Road, Dao Khanong and the western Bangkok outer ring road, the local media reported on May 22.A total of four contracts in a project worth 30 billion baht (nearly 1 billion USD) have completed the bidding, according to Nontajit Bangsomboon, acting deputy governor of the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat).The Thailand Future Fund currently holds 44.8 billion baht (1.4 billion USD) to provide financial support for the project.As for the first contract, which covers 6.4km of the route, the CNA consortium offered the lowest bid of 5.8 billion baht on the reserve price of 6.9 billion baht. CNA consists of China State Construction Engineering Corp, NawaratPatanakarn Plc, and AS Associated Engineering Co.The CPT consortium meanwhile offered the lowest bid of 6.4 billion baht on the second contract, which concerns a 5.3 km stretch and has a reserve price of 7.2 billion baht. CPT encompasses China Harbour Engineering Co, Thipakorn Co, Buriram Thongchai Construction Co and Unique Engineering and Construction Plc.The third contract, which covers a distance of 5km, saw another consortium with a Chinese partner offer the lowest bid of 6 billion baht on the reserve price of 6.9 billion baht. This consortium consists of China Railway No.10 Engieering Group Co, the Civil Engineering Co and Boonchai Panich (1979) Co.The prices quoted by bidders will be presented to Exat’s selection committee for consideration, according to Nontajit.The construction of the expressway will take about three years, he added.-VNA