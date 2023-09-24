World Thai, Chinese firms tie up in cross-border payment TrueMoney, a leading fintech company in Thailand, has partnered with Ant Group of China to launch cross-border mobile payments between Thailand and China, allowing Thai tourists to use TrueMoney e-wallet to make payments to tens of millions of merchants in China.

Social network TikTok has been granted an e-commerce business licence by the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, the country's Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi said on September 21.

Singaporean media on September 20 reported local police have seized or frozen more than 1.76 billion USD worth of assets in one of the biggest money laundering cases ever uncovered in the city-state.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised down its growth forecast for the Lao economy in 2023 to 3.7%, from a 4.0% projection released in April.