China-ASEAN Expo concludes with new record of signed deals
The 19th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) wrapped up in the Chinese city of Nanning, Guangxi, on September 19 with a new record of deals signed.
Hanoi (VNA) – The 19th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) wrapped up in the Chinese city of Nanning, Guangxi, on September 19 with a new record of deals signed.
Wei Zhaohui, Secretary General of the CAEXPO Secretariat, said that 267 international and domestic cooperation projects were signed at the expo this year, with a total investment value of more than 400 billion yuan (57 billion USD), up 37% from the previous year.
The 19th CAEXPO featured 88 economic and trade events held in-person and virtually. They covered a wide range of areas, including high-end metal new materials, healthcare, culture-tourism, green chemical materials and mechanical manufacturing.
The exhibition area reached 102,000 sq.m this year. A total of 1,653 exhibitors from 40 countries and territories took part in the event which welcomed around 25,600 visitors daily, a year-on-year increase of 19.2%.
Launched in 2004, CAEXPO has become a major event paving the way for enterprises from ASEAN member states to gain access to the Chinese market./.
Wei Zhaohui, Secretary General of the CAEXPO Secretariat, said that 267 international and domestic cooperation projects were signed at the expo this year, with a total investment value of more than 400 billion yuan (57 billion USD), up 37% from the previous year.
The 19th CAEXPO featured 88 economic and trade events held in-person and virtually. They covered a wide range of areas, including high-end metal new materials, healthcare, culture-tourism, green chemical materials and mechanical manufacturing.
The exhibition area reached 102,000 sq.m this year. A total of 1,653 exhibitors from 40 countries and territories took part in the event which welcomed around 25,600 visitors daily, a year-on-year increase of 19.2%.
Launched in 2004, CAEXPO has become a major event paving the way for enterprises from ASEAN member states to gain access to the Chinese market./.