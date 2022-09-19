World Thai national oil and gas conglomerate shifts to EV industry With the Government of Thailand having launched electric vehicle (EV) incentive packages benefiting both manufacturers and buyers early this year, several major corporations are pushing for production of EVs and batteries and building of charging facilities.

World Toyota unit in Thailand asked to pay 272 million USD in import duties The Thailand Supreme Court has upheld a ruling that the local unit of Toyota Motor Corp owed the government 10 billion baht (272.11 million USD) in extra taxes for importing components not subject to a reduced tariff.

ASEAN Thailand ramps up signing of mini-FTAs Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has vowed to continue ramping up export promotion activities in the remaining months of 2022, with the aim of raising export revenue to 285 billion USD by year-end, hitting the ministry's target and an uptick from 271 billion USD in 2021.

World Malaysia’s machinery, equipment exports up 25% in seven months Malaysia’s machinery and equipment (M&E) exports reached 34.4 billion RM (7.5 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2022, up 25.5% from a year earlier, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).