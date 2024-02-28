China's COMAC to showcase aircraft in Malaysia
COMAC is on a Southeast Asia roadshow to showcase their C919 and ARJ21 and Malaysia is one of the countries that they plan to visit. (Photo: New Straits Times)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC), a Chinese state-owned airplane manufacturer, is preparing to conquer the ASEAN market by conducting a flying display of its C919 and ARJ21 in Malaysia and four other countries in the region this year, the New Straits Times has reported.
The airplanes are expected to arrive in Malaysia on March 7 to be showcased to Malaysian-based carriers via flying displays.
According to COMAC's statement quoted by Reuters, the C919 and ARJ21 will do showcase flights in Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos. The airplanes are currently in Vietnam following their participation in the Singapore Airshow.
The primary purpose of these flights is to showcase the aircraft's good performance and lay the groundwork for future market expansion in Southeast Asia, said the statement./.