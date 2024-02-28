World Thailand eyes to become halal centre in Southeast Asia by 2028 The Thai cabinet approved initiatives to turn Thailand into a halal hub in Southeast Asia by 2028, intending to raise the country’s GDP by 1.2% or 55 billion THB (1.52 billion USD).

World Malaysian ringgit undervalued, hoped to trade higher An official of Malaysia’s central bank expected the country's ringgit to trade higher on the back on positive economic prospects.