ASEAN ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference The ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM) was held via video conference on July 21 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

World Thailand’s rice exports forecast to hit decade low Thailand's rice exports are likely to plunge to 6.5 million tonnes this year, the lowest in the last decade, from an earlier projection of 7.5 million tonnes because of negative factors, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA).

ASEAN ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8 The ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD), an initiative of Vietnam within ASEAN’s cooperative framework, is to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8, the Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (IDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced.

Culture - Sports ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang Eight feature films and a cartoon produced by ASEAN member countries are being screened in Hanoi, HCM City, and the central city of Da Nang until July 27 as part of ASEAN Film Week 2020.