ASEAN New COVID-19 wave in Thailand drives over 100,000 out of work More than 100,000 employees in Thailand have lost their jobs or been suspended from work as over 6,000 businesses in 28 red-zone provinces closed in the wake of the new COVID-19 outbreak.

World Thailand extends state of emergency until February A committee under the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on January 4 approved the extension of the Emergency Decree nationwide until the end of February.

World Indonesia records lowest inflation in history Indonesia's inflation rate in December 2020 was clocked at 0.45 percent and 1.68 percent all through 2020, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).

World Indonesia takes financial, medical measures as COVID-19 cases rise Given the surging number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, local authorities have continued its cash aid programme and issued a plan to increase the number of hospital beds by up to 30 percent.