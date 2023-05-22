China’s memorial hall highlights Uncle Ho’s simple lifestyle
The Hongyan Revolutionary Memorial Hall in China’s Chongqing city has become a popular destination for tourists seeking to learn about the revolutionary activities of communist leaders such as Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai of China and, especially, President Ho Chi Minh.
The memorial holds special significance for Vietnamese people living in China.
There is a small room on the second floor that served as the living and working space of President Ho in 1939 and 1940 while he was in China. It contains a single bed, a working desk and chair, bookshelves, and a few other items.
Outside of the room is a picture of President Ho at his typewriter.
Each item in the room evokes memories about a time filled with challenges during Vietnam’s revolutionary history, showing the simple way of life and humble and modest style of the late Vietnamese leader./.