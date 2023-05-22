The memorial holds special significance for Vietnamese people living in China.

There is a small room on the second floor that served as the living and working space of President Ho in 1939 and 1940 while he was in China. It contains a single bed, a working desk and chair, bookshelves, and a few other items.



Outside of the room is a picture of President Ho at his typewriter.

Each item in the room evokes memories about a time filled with challenges during Vietnam’s revolutionary history, showing the simple way of life and humble and modest style of the late Vietnamese leader./.

VNA