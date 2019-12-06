Chinese Embassy grants scholarships to students
Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo (R) hands over the scholarships to the students (Photo: plo.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Chinese Embassy held a ceremony in Hanoi on December 6 to present scholarships from the Chinese Ambassador to 40 primary and secondary students in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Thai Nguyen.
Each student received a scholarship worth 3.5 million VND (151 USD).
Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo congratulated the scholarship recipients and voiced his hope that they will continue to study hard to earn high academic results.
The scholarship award ceremony formed part of activities contributing to the enhancement of the traditional friendship between people of the two countries./.
