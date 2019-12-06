Society Seminar talks UN peacekeeping mission in Francophone environment An international seminar, entitled “Vietnam and the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Francophone environment”, took place in Hanoi on December 6.

Society More disabled people gain access to supportive policies The number of people accessing the State’s and community’s priority policies and programmes is increasing, said Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung.

World Vietnam attends 22nd IFRC General Assembly in Geneva A Vietnamese delegation is taking part in the 22nd General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) that opened in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 5.