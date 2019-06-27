Vice Chairman of the HCMC City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) and Yan Jiehe, Chairman of Pacific Group (Source: VNA)

- Representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Pacific Construction Group Company Limited (Pacific Group) of China met on June 27 in HCM City to discuss the possibility of cooperation in urban infrastructure development.During the meeting, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said HCM City is willing to cooperate with foreign investors to implement projects on traffic infrastructure and satellite urban development.While briefing on the city’s socio-economic development in recent times, he stressed that as one of the leading localities in external affairs, HCM City wants to actively contribute to Vietnam-China comprehensive partnership.For his part, Yan Jiehe, Chairman of Pacific Group said that his trip to HCM City aims to seek cooperation opportunities.A large and reputable construction enterprise in China, Pacific Group highly values the development potential of Vietnam, especially HCM City, he said, adding the firm wishes to participate in infrastructure development in the Vietnamese southern hub, especially transportation facilities and high-class urban areas.Pacific Group attaches special importance to the issue of quality and commits that if it invests in Vietnam, it will ensure the issue in order to change Vietnam’s assessment of the quality of construction works implemented by Chinese construction contractors, he said.-VNA