World Very good air quality in most areas of Bangkok People in Bangkok have less to worry about when it comes to levels of particulate matter of 25 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5), as overall air quality in most areas of the capital has improved.

World Singapore to add ASEAN subject into school curricula Singapore will add the coverage of ASEAN into subjects at junior and senior high schools next year in an effort to raise students’ understanding about Asia and Southeast Asia in particular.

World Malaysia may cut key interest rate again After the Malaysian central bank (BNM)’s second overnight policy rate (OPR) cut on March 3, economists said that it will decide to shave off the key rate again and the cut will happen as early as May.

World US-Philippines joint drill to take place in May as scheduled A joint military exercise between the Philippines and the US will push through as scheduled, despite the former’s decision to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on March 4.