The Chinese fisherman receives medical check and care at Co To border post. (Photo: VNA)

The border post of the Mong Cai International Border Gate in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on July 12 handed over a Chinese fisherman who had gone into distress in Vietnam’s sea to the Chinese side.While performing its duty at a location southeast of Thanh Lan commune, Co To district, Quang Ninh province, on July 8, Ship 786 of the Vietnam Navy detected and salvaged the Chinese fisherman.The crew handed him to the Co To Border Post, where he got a medical check and care and was later transferred to the border post of the Mong Cai International Border Gate for notification to the Chinese side.The border post of the Mong Cai International Border Gate conducted a medical check for the Chinese fisherman and completed procedures to hand him over to Chinese authorities.-VNA