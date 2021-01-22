World Indonesia, Philippines jolted by 7.1-magnitude quakes An earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck North Sulawesi on January 21 night, reported the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

World Singapore ranks second in Asia in investment attraction Singapore is the second most preferred city in Asia-Pacific for cross-border investments this year, according to the CBRE 2021 Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey.

World Vietnam sees once-in-a-generation opportunity: Nikkei newspaper Japan's Nikkei newspaper has run a story highlighting the opportunity for Vietnam to rise stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic is completely controlled.