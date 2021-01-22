Chinese, Lao leaders seek to boost bilateral relations through phone talks
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Thongloun Sisoulith on January 21.
During the talk, Xi said that China is ready to work with Laos to further intensify high-level contact, cement strategic communication and deepen experience exchanges on party and state governance, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported
The Chinese leader congratulated Thongloun on his election as General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee. He said that the China-Laos relationship is now at its historical best.
Xi also called for concerted efforts to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as culture, youth and tourism, and continuously enrich the cultural content of the China-Laos community with a shared future.
China is willing to work with Laos to strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and promote common development and prosperity, said the Chinese leader.
He also pledged that China will continue to support Laos' efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
For his part, Thongloun said that Laos appreciates the valuable support and assistance China has provided in various stages of Laos' development, including in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laos will continue to work with China to strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote friendly exchanges at all levels.
In the conversation, Xi and Thongloun jointly announced the official launch of the China-Laos Friendship Year./.
