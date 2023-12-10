Videos Wild sunflowers dye northwestern mountains yellow As the weather turns cooler from mid-November, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien is adorned with the vibrant blossoms of wild sunflowers. The captivating allure of the sunflowers attracts visitors from far and wide.

Videos Central Highlands boasts unique culinary flavours In hosting a traditional cuisine contest, ethnic minority people from the five Central Highlands provinces recently served tourists and local people with unique dishes imbued with the identity of the ethnic minority groups in the region.

Videos Exhibition on the mystery of Kinh Thien Palace’s architecture Kinh Thien was the most important palace in the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, where the court held its most solemn rituals, welcomed foreign emissaries, and discussed affairs of state. The palace was destroyed in 1886, with only the foundations and a staircase remaining today. An exhibition decoding the mystery of Kinh Thien Palace’s architecture is now underway at the Hanoi Museum.