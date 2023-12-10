Chinese leader’s Vietnam visit to deepen bilateral relations: Deputy FM
The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping from December 12 to 13 will contribute to deepening the bilateral cooperation framework for a long-term future of relationship between the two countries, said Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.
VNA
VNA
