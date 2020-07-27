Society Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15 Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

Society Deputy PM directs resolutely preventing illegal entry into Vietnam Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has required ministries, agencies and localities to heighten alert and resolutely prevent illegal entry into Vietnam amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent discovery of several cases of Chinese illegally entering Vietnam.

Society Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is renowned for not only historical relic sites but also age-old Indian-almond trees which are recognised as Vietnam’s heritage trees.

Politics Activities commemorating war martyrs nationwide Various activities commemorating the 73rd day of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - 2020) are taking place across Vietnam.