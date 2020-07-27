Chinese man arrested for illegally bringing foreigners into Vietnam
A Chinese man has been arrested in the central city of Da Nang for illegally bringing foreigners into Vietnam, the municipal police department said on July 26.
Gao Liang Gu (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – A Chinese man has been arrested in the central city of Da Nang for illegally bringing foreigners into Vietnam, the municipal police department said on July 26.
Gao Liang Gu, 42, was captured by police forces of Da Nang and central Quang Nam province, while he was staying in a hotel in Ngu Hanh Son district on July 25.
He has been identified as the leader of a ring trafficking Chinese nationals into Da Nang and Quang Nam over the recent past. He was taken to Quang Nam for further investigation.
Da Nang’s police found four Chinese nationals illegally entering Vietnam during an administrative inspection in Khue My ward, Ngu Hanh Son district, on July 11, and another group of 27 Chinese in a hotel in An Hai Bac ward, Son Tra district, on July 26. All of them have been quarantined and given tests in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
The police department on July 21 commenced a legal case on brokering illegal entry into Vietnam in accordance with Article 438 of the Penal Code./.