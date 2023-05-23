Aboard the vessel are officers, sailors, and students from the Dalian Naval Academy, an education institute under the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.

After an official welcome ceremony on May 23 at the Tien Sa port, the Chinese delegates are scheduled to pay a courtesy call to the Da Nang authorities; engage in exchange activities with the Vietnam People's Navy Region 3 Command and the Military Region 5 High Command; and tour the city.

The visit is expected to help consolidate and beef up the friendship between Vietnam and China in general and the relationship between their naval forces in particular./.

VNA