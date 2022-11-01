Politics Party leader’s visit makes headlines in China Chinese media has highlighted the visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong from October 30 to November 1.

Videos Party Chief meets Chinese top officials Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is at an official visit to China, had separate meetings with host top officials on November 1.

Politics Party chief affirms support for Vietnam-China legislative ties Leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State attach importance to the pragmatic and effective cooperation between the legislative bodies of Vietnam and China, especially in the context of both countries accelerating the building of law-governed socialist states, Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed at his meeting with the top legislator of China in Beijing on November 1.

Politics Leaders extend greetings to Algeria on National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 1 extended greetings to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the 68th National Day of Algeria (November 1, 1954 - 2022).