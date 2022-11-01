Chinese Party, State treasure neighbourliness, partnership with Vietnam: official
The Chinese Party and State highly value the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Vietnam, affirmed Wang Yang, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, at his meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong in Beijing on November 1.
Wang congratulated Vietnam on its great achievements under the CPV’s leadership, and expressed his delight at the nations’ thriving relations. He noted that the Vietnamese and Chinese Parties place the people at the centre of their operations.
The CPPCC will work with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to step up the countries’ exchanges and cooperation, and continue to innovate people-to-people exchange methods in contribution to consolidating and strengthening a solid social foundation and developing bilateral relations in a healthy and stable manner, Wang said.
In response, Trong stressed that the VFF and CPPCC play a very important role in the socio-political aspect of each nation, especially in promoting the strength of great national unity, and mobilising social forces and domestic and foreign resources for national development.
The Party and State of Vietnam attach great importance to the two bodies’ roles in the Vietnam-China relationship, and highly appreciate the effectiveness of their cooperation over the past time, the Party chief stated.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)He asked the VFF and CPPCC increase their exchanges and contacts at all levels; enhance practical and effective collaboration in a flexible manner; and expand people-to-people exchanges for improved mutual trust and friendship between the countries.
The Party General Secretary suggested the two sides work on the organisation of the 2nd friendship exchange between the VFF Central Committee and the CPPCC National Committee, as well as between the VFF’s chapters in seven Vietnamese border provinces and the CPPCC’s chapters in two Chinese provinces/regions that share a border./.