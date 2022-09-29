Lao Cai's competent agencies receive the wanted Vietnamese man handed over by Chinese police . (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – The Immigration Division under the Department of Public Security of Lao Cai province, in conjunction with the Border Guard Station at the Lao Cai International Border Gate, on September 28 received a wanted Vietnamese man handed over by police in Hekou county in China’s Yunnan province.

The man was identified as Vu Cong Hai, hailing from Thai Binh province’s Thai Thuy district. He was wanted by local police for illegal gambling.



Hai admitted he took a car to the northern border province of Lang Son, then illegally entered China where he worked at a garment workshop until his arrest.



Lao Cai's police have completed related procedures and handed Hai to police in Thai Binh for further investigation.



Police in Lao Cai city and the districts of Muong Khuong, Bao Thang and Bat Xat of Lao Cai province held talks with their counterparts from Hekou county on September 27. This was the first meeting in virtual form between the two sides since the COVID-19 pandemic. Đỗ Thị Mai Hiên



Police in Lao Cai province and Hekou county have coordinated to ensure security on the border between the two countries. Police in the two countries have also stepped up cooperation in the fight against transnational crime, including international terrorism; illegal entry and exit activities; cross-border trafficking of women and children; drug trafficking and transnational gambling./.