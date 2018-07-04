Flash floods and landslides triggered by downpours in June had left 23 dead and ten missing in the northern mountainous provinces (Source:VNA)



- State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi has sent a message of sympathy to Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh over the heavy losses resulting from the recent floods in the northern mountainous provinces.The Chinese official also expressed his sympathy to families of victims and those affected by the natural disasters.He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Vietnamese Government, people in the affected localities will soon overcome the aftermath of natural disasters and restore full production.Flash floods and landslides triggered by downpours in June had left 23 dead and ten missing in the northern mountainous provinces, mainly in Lai Chau and Ha Giang, as of 7am on June 28, according to the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.Of the victims, 16 deaths and nine missing people were in Lai Chau province, five deaths in Ha Giang, one death each in Quang Ninh and Lao Cai, and one missing person in Dien Bien.Floods also pulled down or swept away 161 houses, damaged 958 homes, and submerged 1,800 others.In addition, more than 1,500 hectares of rice and crops were inundated or destroyed, while nearly 600 hectares of aquaculture was damaged and 738 cattle and over 13,800 poultry killed.Total damage was estimated at nearly 500 billion VND (around 21.8 million USD). -VNA