President Ho Chi Minh and Chinese President Mao Zedong in 1960. (Photo: VNA)

Xu emphasised that the economic cooperation and trade is expected to develop more fruitfully in the time ahead, and expressed his belief that collaboration in digital economy and green economy will create new bright spots for the relationship.Xi’s visit is also making headlines in China, including articles published by Xinhua News Agency and Global Times.In an article published on December 7, Xinhua said Xi’s visit will consolidate and promote the bilateral cooperation, tighten the friendship between people of the two countries, and create momentum for the relationship.The article also commended the traditional friendship, saying the two Parties and States have maintained high-level meetings and contacts, and the two countries are expected to further discuss issues regarding national management and modernisation.Vietnam and China have reaped achievements in cooperation in economy, trade, investment and infrastructure construction, it said, adding that China has been Vietnam’s biggest trade partner for many consecutive years, and Vietnam is China’s largest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).The article held that the two countries will enhance people-to-people exchanges to promote their friendship in the time ahead.Global Times on December 10 also ran an article pointing to huge cooperation potential in economy and trade.According to the article, at the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee in November, the two sides agreed on measures to raise the quality and efficiency of collaboration in this field./.