Chinh among players to look out for at AFC U23 champs
Striker Ha Duc Chinh (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese striker Ha Duc Chinh has been named as one of the players to watch out for at the AFC U23 Championship 2020 finals in Thailand.
According to foxsportasia.com, Vietnam’s ability to repeat their remarkable performance from 2018 when they reached the final rests on the shoulders of their strikers.
With 22-year-old forward Chinh set to lead the line, the powerful player will be looking to build on his recent fine form when he finished Vietnam’s triumphant Southeast Asian Games campaign as joint top scorer.
Suphanat Mueanta of Thailand also made the top 11. He has been no stranger catching the eye with his record-breaking ways despite his tender age.
He was the youngest player to ever score in Thai League 1 at the age of 15 and then memorably played against opponents three years his senior at last year’s AFC U-19 Championship.
The Buriram United starlet, also the youngest scorer in AFC Champions League history, is set to be the youngest player at the upcoming AFC U23 Championship.
The website also picked Zhang Yuning of China, Mohamed Al-Shamsi of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Daiki Hashioka of Japan, Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Saudi Arabia, Abdelrahman Moustafa of Qatar, Bobir Abdixolikov of Uzbekistan, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh of Iran, Jeong Woo-yeong of the Republic of Korea and Jacob Italiano of Australia.
Vietnam are in Group D with the UAE, Jordan and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Vietnam will meet the UAE on January 10 and then will take on Jordan on January 13. They will wrap up the group stage against the DPRK on January 16./.