Culture - Sports Vietnam ready for 2020 AFC Futsal Championship finals Vietnam’s national futsal team are ready for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship finals to be held in Turkmenistan from February 26 to March 8.

Culture - Sports More than 3,000 runners to run trails of Moc Chau Almost 3,100 runners from 42 nations and territories will race up to 70km on trails through orchards and tea fields in the Vietnam Trail Marathon (VTM) in Moc Chau district, northern mountain province of Son La, on January 11.