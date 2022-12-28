World Thailand opens genetic testing centre to improve its rice Thailand has opened a genetic testing centre to improve its rice after Hom Mali (jasmine) grain was dethroned by a Cambodian rice variety at the World Rice Conference last month.

ASEAN Thailand to cut subsidy for domestic tourism The subsidy scheme for domestic tourists might be reduced to 500,000 rooms from 1.5 million after the Thai cabinet this week cut the proposed budget of 8.7 billion baht (nearly 250 million USD) by half, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

World Climate change causes severe damage to Thailand: report Floods caused by climate change have claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people and led to damage of 12.59 trillion baht (363 billion USD) to Thailand over the past 30 years, according to a new report by the country’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).