Health COVID-19 prevention work in concentrated quarantine facilities tightened The Health Department of Hanoi on January 5 coordinated with the Tourism Authority and the Capital Military Command to inspect and strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures at concentrated quarantine establishments after a returnee from the US was confirmed positive for the SARS-CoV-2 after being allowed to leave the quarantine facility.

Health Cho Ray Hospital meets Westgard Sigma testing standards again Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital received the Six Sigma certificate of the US Westgard Sigma Verification of Performance (VP) Programme for its testing system for the third time at a ceremony on January 5.

Health Party Central Committee's Secretariat asks for tighter COVID-19 prevention measures The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on January 5 called on the entire political system and people to tighten and follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures as the pandemic has still seen complicated developments in many countries around the world with the appearance of new and more contagious strains of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Health Stricter COVID-19 prevention in cultural, sports, and tourism sector requested The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Document No 5050 / BVHTTDL-VHCS, requesting that People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities strictly implement COVID-19 preventive measures in culture, sport, and tourism activities.