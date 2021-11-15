Health Nearly 9,890 new COVID-19 cases reported on November 21 Vietnam recorded 9,889 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours to 4pm on November 21, including seven imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Top legislator lauds Hanoi Medical University for contributions to COVID-19 combat National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 19 praised officials, doctors, health workers, teachers and students of the Hanoi Medical University for their sacrifice and contributions to the COVID-19 fight.

Health Vietnam records over 9,600 new COVID-19 cases on November 19 A total of 9,625 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam during 24 hours from 4pm November 18 to 4pm November 19, including eight imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.