A new Christmas festive season has swept through provinces and cities across the country on December 24 despite the cold weather.
The Trang Tien Plaza in Hanoi is decorated to welcome Christmas
Hanoi (VNA) – A new Christmas festive season has swept through provinces and cities across the country on December 24 despite the cold weather.
In Hanoi, streets embraced a bustling vibe with beautifully-decorated shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, squares and churches.
The well-known Hanoi Cathedral attracted many revelers from about 5pm.
The Christmas atmosphere has also spread to major streets and parishes in the southern largest hub of Ho Chi Minh City. All the roads to the city’s downtown became crowded at dusk.
Churches in the city were decorated with pine trees, colorful lights and decorative items.
Despite the cold weather, thousands of Catholic followers also gathered at churches and parishes in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue in the night of December 24 to welcome the Christmas holiday.
The province is now home to over 58,000 Catholic followers.
On the occasion, Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue paid a courtesy call to Archbishop of the Hanoi Archdiocese Joseph Vu Van Thien.
Hue wished that the Archbishop together with Catholic dignitaries and followers would continue actively joining emulation movements, contributing to fulfilling set targets.
Joseph Vu Van Thien thanked the municipal authorities for creating favourable conditions for religious activities in the city. He also wished Hue, Hanoi leaders and people a peaceful and happy Christmas season./.