Christmas book fair opens in HCM City
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - More than 60,000 copies of books from local and international publishers and distributors are being offered at FAHASA Festival 2019 at the HCM City Youth Cultural House until December 22.
Books on literature, history, culture, economy and comics from Vietnam’s leading publishing houses, including Tre, Kim Dong and Nha Nam, are on sale at the book fair.
Best-selling titles by Vietnamese authors Nguyen Nhat Anh, Tony Buoi Sang and Trac Nha are included.
English-language dictionaries, reference books, and children’s books from international publishers are showcased as well.
The fair also offers 150,000 stationeries from local and international manufactures, Christmas-themed ornamental items, and toys.
Most products are discounted from 10 to 30 percent. Some of them are discounted up to 50 percent.
Nguyen Thi Phung, general director of the HCM City Book Distribution Corporation (FAHASA), the fair’s organiser, said: “The FAHASA Festival will become annual events to provide an entertaining venue for residents, particularly young people and families during the Christmas and New Year season.”
Phung said the fair also included the Day of Japan and the Day of the Republic of Korea to introduce cuisine and culture of the two countries.
The fair features talk shows with Le Tham Duong from the HCM City University of Banking, and Ho Trung Dung, who teaches German at the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, about learning a foreign language.
The highlight of the event will be a meeting with director Victor Vu and the cast from of the movie Mat Biec (Blue Eyes) on December 21.
Mat Biec, an adaptation from a novel of the same name by best-selling author Nguyen Nhat Anh, will be released on December 20.
Art performances to welcome Christmas will be organised on December 22.
Nguyen Thi Duc Minh, a mother of a 6-year-old girl and four-year-old son, said the fair was nicely decorated with small stalls and lights.
“They have beautiful pictures and pretty gifts at bargain prices,” Minh said.
The FAHASA Festival is open from 8am-10pm until December 22. The venue is at 4 Pham Ngoc Thach street in District 1./.