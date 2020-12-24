To welcome Christmas this year, the Quynh Lam B Elementary School held a special Golden Bell contest, with all students and teachers participating.

Chu Hai Dang, a second grader, brought a meaningful story about Uncle Ho to the contest.

Sharing the joy with the school, many parents also came to celebrate with their kids.

As a special school where all of the students are also parishioners, Quynh Lam B Primary School has organised many activities to celebrate Christmas since the beginning of the month, and has also presented gifts to impoverished students.

Christmas is a special time not only for Catholics but also for local people. Along with Tet, the traditional Lunar New Year in Vietnam, Christmas is a great holiday for families to reunite and an occasion for the country to strengthen its solidarity./.

VNA