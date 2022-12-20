Shops are lit up in the evenings with a variety of decorative items such as Christmas trees, tinsel, reindeers, flashing lights, laurel wreathes, baubles, snow ropes, candy canes, and Santa’s clothes.

Fresh pine trees imported from Denmark, the Netherlands, and China are also available. The price of a pine branch from China is between 170,000 VND and 200,000 VND while those from the Netherlands sell for 250,000 to 300,000 VND.

Christmas gifts and accessories are also selling well on e-commerce sites such as Lazada, Sendo, and Shopee and on social media pages like Facebook and Zalo, with prices about 20% cheaper than in traditional markets./.

VNA