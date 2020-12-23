Christmas party to be hosted by Hanoi Opera House
Both timeless and modern Christmas hits will be performed by foreign and Vietnamese artists in a music programme that will be held in August Revolution Square in front of Hanoi Opera House on Christmas Eve, running from 8pm until midnight.
A party of music, sound and light will be celebrated at the August Revolution Square in front of Hanoi Opera House on December 24 night. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Both timeless and modern Christmas hits will be performed by foreign and Vietnamese artists in a music programme that will be held in August Revolution Square in front of Hanoi Opera House on Christmas Eve, running from 8pm until midnight.
The square has been the stage for many cultural and entertainment events, but this will be the first time a Christmas festival is held there and hosted by the opera house.
According to Chu Anh Hung, deputy director of Hanoi Opera House cum general director of the Hanoi Retro & Rap Xmas Party, the programme will be a night of sound and light explosion – a gift for not only young Vietnamese but also international friends who cannot return home to celebrate Christmas with their family.
Inspired by the timeless musical emotions of the past, combined with modern trends, the programme is expected to bring a new and unique experience to the audience.
As revealed by its organisers, Hanoi Retro & Rap Xmas Party consists of three main parts – songs from the 70s-80s, Vietnamese rap performance and DJ mashup performance, and 3D mapping and light performances.
The participants will be immersed in the atmosphere of an artistic Christmas party, which is full of deep nostalgia, recollections of exciting youthful moments and the joy of celebrating Christmas.
Some Christmas hits to be performed include Happy New Year, Last Christmas, River of Babylon, Gotta Go Home, You're My Heart You're My Soul, Gimme Gimme Your Loving, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.
The emerging names of Rap Viet 2020 TV Show such as Tlinh, Gonzo and Thanh Draw will also perform a series of hits, along with the participation of DJ Trang Moon and the Cannes Dance Group.
“Music is always the factor that provokes human emotions the most, from daily sadness to indescribable happiness," Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, director of Hanoi Opera House, said.
“2020 is a year of upheavals, even difficulties to many. But as the new year approaches, it is the right time to look back and see how all of us have tried to overcome.
“I hope that the musical programme will recall many vivid memories and raise positive belief in the future.”
Le Quoc Vinh, executive chairman of Le Group cum programme director, said that Hanoi Retro & Rap Xmas Party was a bright spot in closing 2020 and welcoming the new year with joy in the context that the pandemic is occurring in many countries around the world.
“However, we still want to emphasise a message to young people: please don’t forget to wear masks so we can enjoy a thorough night of music together,” he added.
The Hanoi Retro & Rap Xmas Party Christmas Festival is open free for all and will be broadcast live on VTV./.