Culture - Sports Hanoi arts programme praises Party’s leadership The Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper held a special arts programme in honour of the Party in Hanoi on December 22 night.

Culture - Sports Vietnam actively preparing for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11 Leaders of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the sub-committees met in Hanoi on December 22 to review preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese film festival underway in Russia Vietnamese movies are being screened during a film festival held in Moscow capital city of Russia from December 21-25.