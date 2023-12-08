Hotline: (024) 39411349
Chua Chan Mountain: An enchanting destination in Dong Nai province

Chua Chan Mountain is a captivating destination renowned for its natural beauty and awe-inspiring landscapes. As the second highest mountain in the southeastern region, it boasts steep cliffs and a rich diversity of ecosystems. Its close proximity to Ho Chi Minh City makes it a popular choice among young adventurers.
VNA

  • The mountain is dotted with ancient pagodas holding countless mysterious stories, sparking the curiosity of tourists. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Paragliding is also a regular activity for thrill-seekers visiting the mountain. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Under the shade of trees, ancient pagodas stand proudly on Chua Chan Mountain, creating a serene atmosphere. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Chua Chan Mountain is home to abundant vegetation and a wide variety of perennial trees, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers looking to explore the wonders of the natural world. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • To enhance the overall experience for visitors, a state-of-the-art cable car line was built on the mountain, with 44 cabins and a capacity of eight people per cabin. The modern marvel can carry up to 2,400 people an hour. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

