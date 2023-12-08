Chua Chan Mountain: An enchanting destination in Dong Nai province
The mountain is dotted with ancient pagodas holding countless mysterious stories, sparking the curiosity of tourists. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Paragliding is also a regular activity for thrill-seekers visiting the mountain. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Under the shade of trees, ancient pagodas stand proudly on Chua Chan Mountain, creating a serene atmosphere. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Chua Chan Mountain is home to abundant vegetation and a wide variety of perennial trees, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers looking to explore the wonders of the natural world. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
To enhance the overall experience for visitors, a state-of-the-art cable car line was built on the mountain, with 44 cabins and a capacity of eight people per cabin. The modern marvel can carry up to 2,400 people an hour. (Photo: VNP/VNA)