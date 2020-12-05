Chulalongkorn University uses BOL system promoting innovations
Businesses are now facing challenges to change and adapt to ensure survival after the COVID-19 pandemic, with technologies and innovation playing a more crucial role. To help promote innovative skills for the younger generations, Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University has joined forces with Business Online Public Company Limited (BOL) to develop courses on innovations and research.
Representatives of Chulalongkorn University and Business Online Public Company Limited (BOL) sign agreement (Source: https://thainews.prd.go.th/)
This new partnership will allow students to utilise BOL’s in-depth Core Plus system, which is a database collecting data from corporations, including business registrations and financial data.
The system provides advanced analytics that help users evaluate opportunities and challenges in such companies. This feature will help students make better assessments and help them complete research papers that contribute better to society.
Chulalongkorn University President Bundhit Eua-arporn said that one of the university’s missions is to create future leaders who can innovate and create quality research.
He said the new partnership with BOL will allow students to adjust themselves to the digital world, and give them the necessary skills to gain a better position in the workforce after their graduation./.