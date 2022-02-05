Travel Tan Lap floating village – attractive destination in Long An Like an oasis surrounded by a submerged Melaleuca forest and a maze of narrow canals, Tan Lap floating village, located in Long An province, is a perfect eco-tourism site for visitors to experience Mekong Delta life and nature.

Travel Trang An eco-tourism site officially reopens The Trang An eco-tourism site, part of the Trang An Landscape Complex in northern Ninh Binh province, attracted a large number of visitors when officially reopening on February 2 after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Pu Luong – a paradise for trekkers, budget travellers Located in the north central province of Thanh Hoa, Pu Luong is renowned as an ideal destination for trekkers and budget travellers because of its seclusion and fantastic scenery of terraced rice fields and primary forests.