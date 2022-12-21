Hotline: (024) 39411349
Churches in Hanoi shine brightly to welcome Christmas Eve

The St Joseph's Cathedral, Ham Long Church, commercial centres, and entertainment spots in Hanoi sparkle to welcome Christmas Eve.
  • A Christmas atmosphere can be felt in every house and street corner of Hanoi these days. (Photo: VNA)

  • The St Joseph's Cathedral is the largest and busiest Christmas location in Hanoi, with a giant pine tree decorated with sparkles. (Photo: VNA)

  • Ham Long Church is brilliantly lit just prior to Christmas. (Photo: VNA)

  • Next to the pine tree is a nativity scene of the birth of Jesus. (Photo: VNA)

