Churches in Hanoi shine brightly to welcome Christmas Eve
The St Joseph's Cathedral, Ham Long Church, commercial centres, and entertainment spots in Hanoi sparkle to welcome Christmas Eve.
-
A Christmas atmosphere can be felt in every house and street corner of Hanoi these days. (Photo: VNA)
-
The St Joseph's Cathedral is the largest and busiest Christmas location in Hanoi, with a giant pine tree decorated with sparkles. (Photo: VNA)
-
-
Ham Long Church is brilliantly lit just prior to Christmas. (Photo: VNA)
-
Next to the pine tree is a nativity scene of the birth of Jesus. (Photo: VNA)