Chut ethnic minority celebrate “Filling the Holes” ritual
The “Filling the Holes” ritual was held recently at the Community Cultural House of Rào Tre village in Hương Liên commune, Hương Khê district, Ha Tinh province. This is a nice cultural tradition of Chứt ethnic minority group.
The ritual is held every year on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month, when the Chut people finish sowing seeds in holes on their land.
They perform the ritual to tell genies and their ancestors about their work. They also pray for lush fields, fruitful orchards, good health, and good fortune.
The holding of the “Filling the Holes” ritual aims to preserve, promote, and pass on folkloric customs and traditional rituals. At the same time, it contributes to preserving and promoting the traditional cultural values of the Chut ethnic minority group, towards them becoming typical cultural tourism products.On the occasion, presented 46 gift sets (including gifts and cash) were presented to Chut ethnic minority households./.