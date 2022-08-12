The ritual is held every year on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month, when the Chut people finish sowing seeds in holes on their land.

They perform the ritual to tell genies and their ancestors about their work. They also pray for lush fields, fruitful orchards, good health, and good fortune.

The holding of the “Filling the Holes” ritual aims to preserve, promote, and pass on folkloric customs and traditional rituals. At the same time, it contributes to preserving and promoting the traditional cultural values of the Chut ethnic minority group, towards them becoming typical cultural tourism products.

VNA