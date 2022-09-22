Rome (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy held a banquet on September 21 marking the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), along with a photo exhibition on Vietnam and its people, a fashion show by designer Hoang Hai and a Vietnamese cuisine space themed “Ciao Vietnam”.



In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung said over the past 77 years, Vietnam has overcome countless difficulties and challenges to make worthy achievements. The country is now among the top 40 economies globally in terms of gross domestic product, and one of the 16 most successful emerging economies.



Despite COVID-19, Vietnam still recorded a high foreign revenue of 670 billion USD in 2021, up nearly 23%, making it one of the top 20 countries globally in terms of trade. Its economy is also one of the most open in the world with entry to 15 free trade agreements. Its growth this year is estimated at 7.5%.



Vietnam has also established diplomatic ties with 190 countries, including 30 strategic and comprehensive partners, he said, adding that Vietnam always treasures and wants to further reinforce its strategic partnership with Italy.



Hung believed that the Vietnamese community in Italy, especially younger generations, will stay united and serve as a bridge between Vietnam and other countries.



About 400 representatives from Vietnamese ministries, Italian localities, international organisations and embassies in Italy attended the event./.