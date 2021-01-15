Business Fishery sector carries out electronic traceability The Directorate of Fisheries is implementing software and piloting the electronic traceability for seafood products to meet state management and market requirements.

Business Firms warned over intellectual property Experts are again issuing a warning to local enterprises to pay attention to intellectual property (IP) rights when doing business overseas.

Business Vietnam exports 1.37 billion medical masks in 2020 Domestic firms shipped over 1.37 billion medical face masks of various types abroad throughout 2020, according to statistics compiled by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.