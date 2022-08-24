Cinema chains in Vietnam file petition for midnight showings
Four of the biggest cinema chains in Vietnam, namely CGV, BHD Star, Galaxy, and Lotte, have petitioned the Prime Minister for permission to remain open past midnight.
The petition was filed in light of a regulation that is undergoing revision and supplementation and that calls for an administrative penalty of between 5 and 10 million VND (214-427 USD) to be imposed on cinemas that show movies past midnight.
This regulation, according to representatives of cinema-holding companies, has been limiting the audience's opportunity to enjoy movies, and it is not in line with the government's policy of diverse development of cultural services and healthy entertainment at night.
Therefore, they urged the Prime Minister consider rescinding the provisions of this decree prior to its passage in November of this year.
According to a Lotte Cinema representative, midnight showings aren't presently offered, but in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie business is hoping to expand its hours in order to capitalise on holidays like Halloween and Christmas.
In a number of countries, nighttime activities are not only viewed as appealing tourist and entertainment offerings, but have also become the primary source of revenue for the tourism and cultural sectors. This includes movie screenings, stated theatre chain executives.
Cinemas in Vietnam, especially in big cities like Hanoi, Da Nang and HCM City, contribute significantly to the demand and growth potential of retail, entertainment, and nightlife services.
Vi Kien Thanh, director of the Cinema Department, stated that the petition had been received and that the Government and relevant agencies need consultations before making a final decision./.