Culture - Sports Book exhibition on Vietnam-Laos relations underway in Da Nang Hundreds of books on the success of the Vietnam-Laos relations over the last six decades are on display at an exhibition opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 23.

Culture - Sports Yen Bai to host ceremony receiving UNESCO certificate on Xoe Thai dance The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has completed its preparation to host a ceremony to receive the UNESCO's certificate recognising the art of Xoe dance of the Thai ethnic people as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on September 24, according to Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu Thi Hien Hanh.

Culture - Sports Poetry photographic book on General Giap debuts A bilingual book of poems on legendary General Vo Nguyen Giap (1911 – 2013) made debut in Hanoi on August 23 on the occasion of the general’s 111st birthday (August 25, 1911 – 2022).